An eerie figure was spotted in the clouds above the Cambrian Mountains yesterday, 29 July.
The figure appeared with a light halo around its head, known to be often seen at sunrise.
It appeared on some clouds below the mountaintop, with the light behind it.
Reported by Visit Cambrian Mountains X account, the caption read: “It’s perfect weather for spotting a Brocken Spectre in the Cambrian Mountains of Wales.”
A Brocken Spectre is an optical illusion that magnifies the observer's silhouette, creating a huge ghost-like apparition on a cloud below.
Also called a Brocken bow or mountain spectre, it is often spotted at the Brocken, the highest peak of the Harz Mountains in Germany, creating a local legend, described in 1780 by natural scientist 1780.