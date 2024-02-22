Farmers from Aberystwyth and the surrounding areas are taking to the streets today (Thursday) to protest the government’s Sustainable Farming Scheme.
Convoys from Bow Street, Lovesgrove, Tregaron and Devil’s Bridge have arrived in Aberystwyth in tractors and other farm vehicles to protest outside the town’s Welsh Government building.
Our reporter Alex Bowen is there now, and witnessed the arrival of vehicles and crowds who have gathered at Park Lodge Hotel before marching to the government building. Other drivers can be heard beeping their horns in support of the farmers.
Earlier today, Dyfed-Powys Police took to social media to warn drivers of potential disruption on the roads today. Their post is thought to be connected to the protest.
A police spokesperson said: “We are aware of potential disruption to traffic in Carmarthen and Aberystwyth town centres from midday today.
“The traffic network in and out of the towns may also be affected.
“If you are planning on travelling in those areas today, please consider changing your route or journey time to avoid delays.
“We will update when we have further information.”
Farmers and some tractors are now gathered at the Welsh Government building and more people are expected there throughout the day.