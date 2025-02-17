Animal establishment licence fees are set to rise again in Powys, and the council is predicting it will make a small gain.
At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Planning, Taxi Licensing and Rights of Way committee on Wednesday, 19 February councillors will receive a report from animal health team manager Gavin Jones following an annual review of the fees.
The consultation took place between 12 December and 2 January, and all licensees were informed of how much the fee increase will be from 1 April.
Mr Jones said: “The revised costs have been determined detailing all aspects of the licensing regime with appropriate officer costings having been provided by our accountants.
“You will note that the projected income is £491 higher due to the newly proposed licence fees.”
Mr Jones explained that although staff salaries had gone up there had been reduction in this cost due to no recharge from the legal department and the cost of lease care had also gone down.
Other costs such as postage have also dropped.
Mr Jones said: “The fees proposed have been suggested to ensure the licensing regime is, as far as is possible cost neutral to the authority.”
Director of corporate services and s151 officer Jane Thomas said: “The fees have been reviewed in line with guidance and ensures the recovery of costs.
“The proposal can be supported.”
Councillors are recommended to approve the increases.