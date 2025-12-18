A young photographer from Trefenter has had her picture of a relaxing cow chosen as the cover image of FUW’s 2026 calendar.
Thanks to enthusiastic photographers across Wales, an abundance of wonderful images, each conveying rural life, arrived at FUW headquarters over the past few months.
After sorting and judging applications for the 2026 calendar, the lovely image of a calf relaxing in long grass takes the top prize.
Gwenllian Evans from Trefenter, Ceredigion is delighted her winning photo will appear on the cover of the 2026 calendar and is very happy to receive the top prize of £250.
The images of the other eleven winning competitors who appear in the calendar - Adrienne Thorpe, Elain Gwilym, Berwyn Jones, Tracey Evans, Chris Morgan, Greta Hughes, Colin & Janet Evans, Bethan Evans, Eleri Messham, Siân Morris and Lorenza-Lee Lockyer will receive a copy of the bilingual calendar and beanie hat.
FUW President Ian Rickman said: “The competition has proven extremely popular yet again this year and I was delighted to look through over 100 entries of wonderful rural images. The standard was high and it was no easy task dwindling them down to just twelve. “Congratulations to all the winners and thank you for taking the time to capture these images, for showcasing farming and our wonderful countryside in such a skilled way.”
The top prize of £250 was presented to Gwenllian at this year’s Winter Fair by FUW President, Ian Rickman.
