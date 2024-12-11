An animal rescue shelter completely destroyed by Storm Darragh needs your help for vital repairs.
Emma Simpson rescues dozens of animals at her home in Betws Ifan.
However little did she know the storm that battered Wales on 6 December would wipe out the outside shelter that houses her rescue sheep, pigs and Dennis the cow.
Emma, who takes in special needs animals and fosters from Many Tears Rescue, also saw the roof of her foster dog extension ripped off and fencing damaged.
Her insurance has refused to pay for the £2,500 worth of repairs needed.
Emma said: “Storm Darragh caused devastation here.
“I never say no to an animal in need, but I simply don’t have the funds to replace what’s been lost.
“Even £1 can make a difference to the 33 animals who rely on this shelter for safety and care.”
Emma’s lifesaving care precedes her - she starred in a documentary after saving a paralysed foal and in 2009 became the first person to successfully contact the Pentagon and President Obama’s team to rescue three dogs and a cat from the Iraq war zone.
Since her online appeal launched on Tuesday 10 December she has already raised £570, from donors across the UK.
Fiona, a donor from Suffolk, said: “We adopted our puppy, Fern, from Many Tears Rescue 23 months ago, and she has brought so much joy and love into our family.
“The care and dedication Emma has shown to her rescue animals is beyond inspiring.
“Without Emma’s tireless efforts, our puppy might never have had the chance to find us.
“Now, it’s our turn to give back.
“Please donate to help rebuild Emma's shelter so she can continue her incredible work fostering, saving and rehoming animals.”
To donate, go to the GoFundMe page - https://www.gofundme.com/f/replace-housing-for-the-animals-damaged-in-storm-darragh