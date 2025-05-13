A Rhydlewis man who exposed his genitals at a Newcastle Emlyn pub in an act of “stupid drunken behaviour” has been fined by magistrates.
Rhydian Rees, of Trem y Ceri, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 May.
The 43-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of intentionally exposing his genitals at the Pelican Inn on Sycamore Street on 18 April this year.
Magistrates fined Rees £300.
Magistrates said that “the incident was stupid drunken behaviour “and that a community order was “not proportionate”.
The court heard that Rees had “shown deep remorse”, was “apologetic” and also “admitted guilt from the outset.”
Rees must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £120.