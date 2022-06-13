Anwen to be a baton bearer as Ceredigion prepares to welcome relay

The Queen’s Baton has travelled all around the Commonwealth, pictured here arriving at the Cook Islands. Anwen Butten (inset), Ceredigion’s most celebrated Commonwealth Games Athlete, will carry the baton ( Commonwealth Games )

CEREDIGION will welcome the Queen’s Baton Relay to the county later this month,

On 30 June, the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will visit Ceredigion on its journey which brings together and celebrates communities across the Commonwealth during the build-up to the Games.

The Queen’s Baton is set to travel through Wales over five days, kicking off on Wednesday 29 June in Ynys Môn.

The Baton will travel down the country and across the south, with a grand finale in Swansea on Sunday 3 July. It will then return to England, culminating at the opening ceremony for Birmingham 2022 on 28 July.

A busy schedule of activities and events are planned for the Relay, with opportunities to highlight untold stories from Batonbearers who are striving for change in their community.

During its time in Ceredigion, the Baton Relay will visit locations around Aberystwyth and Capel Bangor to experience a Climate Change debate with local school children and meet Ceredigion’s “Gold Card” Athletes, who have reached the highest level in their chosen sports, and travel on the Vale of Rheidol Railway steam train.

The schedule of activity for the Baton’s time in Ceredigion includes:

· Baton Relay, from Plascrug Leisure Centre to Aberystwyth Bowling Club (Plascrug) (14:00 to 14:20)

· The Baton Relay continues from Aberystwyth Bowling Club (Plascrug) to the Vale of Rheidol Railway (14:30 to 15:30)

· The Baton Relay will go on a train ride to Capel Bangor (15:45)

The Baton will continue from Capel Bangor down to the Urdd Centre at Llangrannog where it will stay overnight before moving onto Pembrokeshire on Friday 1 July.

Members of the public are encouraged to get involved with the celebrations and embrace the arrival of the Baton, with Plascrug Avenue, Alexandra Road and Park Avenue being the best viewing areas to experience the buzz of the Birmingham 2022 Relay in Aberystwyth.

Catrin M.S. Davies, Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Customer Services, said: “Welcoming the Baton to Ceredigion gives us a chance to showcase our wonderful county, to celebrate our successful athletes as well as inspire the next generation. Our Batonbearers have been chosen for their inspiring achievements, their backgrounds and stories and they include those recognised for their contributions to their local community, whether that be in sport, or through their voluntary work. Well done all.”

One of the confirmed Ceredigion Baton bearers is Anwen Butten, who was nominated for her achievements in Lawn Bowls.

Anwen is Ceredigion’s most celebrated Commonwealth Games Athlete having won Bronze Medals in the 2002 & 2010 games. As one of the Bowls Wales Team Members selected for Birmingham 2022, it will be the 6th consecutive time for Anwen to compete in the Commonwealth Games.

The Baton will travel via land, air and sea across the country, from energetic cities and historic market towns, to rolling countryside and rugged coastline.

The Baton has visited Commonwealth nations and territories in Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Caribbean and the Americas, with the UK being the last stop, consisting of five days in Scotland, four in Northern Ireland and five in Wales, where it will finish on Sunday 3 July, before returning to England in summer for the final countdown to the Commonwealth Games.