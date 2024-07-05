Planning inspectors have dismissed an appeal against a Ceredigion County Council decision to refuse plans to build a pair of homes in Talsarn.
Plans for two new homes at Isfryn were refused by county council planners on 13 March 2023, but the applicants appealed the decision to Welsh Government planning inspectors.
Inspectors visited the site in March and, in a report put before Ceredigion County Council’s Development Control Committee, agreed with Ceredigion County Council planning officers and dismissed the appeal.
The planning application was originally submitted for two open market dwellings and was later amended to propose two affordable dwellings.
Inspectors agreed with council planners that “the proposed development would result in unjustified and unsustainable residential development in the countryside.”