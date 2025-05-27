A bursary, set up to support young people in Ceredigion, is open for applications.
Following success in previous years, Ceredigion Youth Service is seeking fresh applications to support young people with a cash bursary, provided by West Wales Holiday Cottages.
The purpose of the bursary is to provide young people aged between 11 and 25 with the chance to receive £1,500 to help with their future aspirations. The successful applicant(s) will be chosen by Ceredigion Youth Forum, which is a panel made up of young people from Ceredigion.
Gwion Bowen, Senior Children and Young People’s Participation Officer, said: “Like ourselves, West Wales Holiday Cottages recognise that many young people living in Ceredigion may experience difficulties in accessing training, support and social activities due to socio-economic issues.
“The bursary was extremely successful last year, with three young people gaining financial support to help them with their projects. We hope that the bursary is a success again this year, and that it will benefit young people in Ceredigion.”
Do you need financial support to reach your goals? Would you benefit from having financial support to help you with training or equipment that is required for your chosen vocation? Are you looking for support to start your own enterprise? Are you a member of a community group and looking for financial support to purchase resources or equipment?
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Ceredigion's Cabinet Member responsible for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills, said: “The Youth Service received a great deal of interest last year and I hope that it will receive more interest this year.”
The closing date for applications is midnight on 17 July, 2025.
To find out more or to get hold of an application form, contact Gwion Bowen on 07790 812939 or e-mail [email protected].