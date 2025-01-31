The container was abandoned in a lay-by on the C2704 road leading to Llansaint on or before Monday, January 27, 2025.
We urge anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area or has information about the origin of this container to come forward. Your assistance is crucial in identifying those responsible for this environmental crime.
Members of the public are encouraged to report any relevant details online or via the contact centre at 01267 234567. All reports will be treated confidentially.
Fly-tipping is a serious offence. In Wales, individuals caught illegally dumping waste can face fines of up to £50,000 or imprisonment.
Householders are reminded of their legal duty to ensure their waste is disposed of properly.
Failure to do so can result in a £300 fixed penalty notice if their waste is found to have been fly-tipped.
Fly-tipping is not only unsightly and harmful to the environment, but it also incurs significant financial costs to clear up. Anyone caught fly-tipping can expect to receive a £400 Fixed Penalty Notice or face an unlimited fine and/or up to 12 months' imprisonment if convicted in a court of law.
Cllr Edward Thomas, Cabinet Member for Transport, Waste and Infrastructure Services said: "Fly-tipping is not only an eyesore but a serious environmental crime that affects our communities, wildlife, and public spaces.