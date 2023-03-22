CEREDIGION County Council is appealing for ideas on how £100,000 can be best spent in the Tregaron area following the sale of a former school.
The sale of the Old County School in Tregaron was completed in February last year for £100,645 and the money is currently held by the charity Cardiganshire Intermediate and Technical Education Fund, where Ceredigion County Council is a trustee.
A sub-group has been set up to look at the how to use this money, with members from Ceredigion County Council, Tregaron Town Council, Ysgol Henry Richard and Cylch Meithrin Tregaron.
A public consultation will be held for eight weeks and will end on 10 May 2023 to gather views on how best to spend the funds. The money must be used to advance education in the area for children aged 3-16 in Tregaron.
Cllr Keith Evans, Chairman of the Charity Trustee Committee, said: “The money raised through the sale of the old school building is a great opportunity to make a positive contribution towards the education, language and future of our young people. I would like to encourage all residents in this area to submit their individual ideas”.
Alternatively, you can request a copy by email from [email protected] and the response should be returned to the same email address. If you require a paper copy to be posted to you or require it in an alternative format, please contact [email protected] or 01545 570881.
When a decision has been made, the people of Tregaron will be told how the money will be spent by putting the decision on Ceredigion County Council’s website and through social media and by informing various organisations.