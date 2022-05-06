Appeal for local artist to create ‘unusual’ piece

AN appeal has been launched for ‘an unusual’ piece of public art to be created by a local artist during Eisteddfod week in August.

Natural Resources Wales’s (NRW) LIFE Welsh Raised Bogs (WRB) Project is looking for an individual artist from Ceredigion to create an outdoor piece of public art during the National Eisteddfod in Tregaron.

The permanent outdoor artwork will be displayed at Cors Caron National Nature Reserve when finished.

The artist will be required to run creative workshops for the public on the LIFE WRB stand at the National Eisteddfod, where they will work with visitors and the local community to create the artwork.

The theme is the LIFE WRB project and a celebration of peatland habitat. The artwork created will showcase important peatland plants and wildlife, such as the carnivorous sundew and rare invertebrates like the small red damselfly.

The artwork should increase people’s awareness of Cors Caron and, at the same time, strengthen the local community’s sense of ownership of the bog.

NRW is looking for a Welsh-speaking Ceredigion based artist with experience of running creative workshops for the public.

Deadline for proposal submission is Friday 3 June.

The successful artist will be notified on 17 June, with an initial meeting scheduled on 27 June and workshops to run from 1 to 5 August at the National Eisteddfod.