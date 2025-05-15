Ceredigion County Council has launched a consultation proposing to shut a household waste site in Llanarth, just days after announcing residents will be limiting to three black bags every three weeks during collections.
There are currently four Household Waste Sites in Ceredigion at Cilmaenllwyd near Cardigan, Glanyrafon Industrial Estate near Aberystwyth, Lampeter, and Rhydeinon near Llanarth.
The council has outlined savings of £100,000 to come from the budget of £1.5m used to operate the four sites, which included possible closure and a review of opening times, in its latest budget that saw a huge council tax hike for residents.
The launch of the consultation, which contains the preferred option of closing Rhydeinon while keeping the other three open with the same opening hours, came days after the council said it would limit residents to three black bags every three weekly collection from June.
Waste sites in Cilmaenllwyd, Glanyrafon and Lampeter are currently open every weekday from 9am to 5pm, and 10am to 3pm on weekends and Bank Holidays.
The site at Rhydeinon is currently open Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm.
Consultation documents say that if Rhydeinon is closed, then opening hours would remain the same at Cilmaenllwyd, Glanyrafon and Lampeter.
The council consultation documents say: “We feel that suspending use of Rhydeinon site and maintaining opening hours at the other sites would have the least amount of impact on residents.
“It is proposed to suspend use of the Rhydeinon Household Waste Site, until such time as the review of the Council’s waste services is complete, and a longer-term strategy for the Council’s Household Waste Sites is developed.
“We expect this to increase the volumes of traffic around the sites at Cilmaenllwyd and Lampeter.
“For this reason, it is not currently proposed to reduce the hours at the other sites.
“Site usage will continue to be monitored and a reduction in opening hours at the remaining sites may be considered again in the future.”
Cllr Shelley Childs, Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services, said: "With four sites currently provided in the county, Ceredigion has one of the highest ratios of Household Waste Sites per person in Wales, and the ongoing pressure on council budgets means that it is no longer possible to keep all four Household Waste Sites open.
“The council believes that suspending the use of one site would have the least overall impact on Ceredigion residents; however, we welcome people’s views on this.
“We propose to keep the opening hours at the remaining Household Waste Sites unchanged and welcome people’s views on this proposal as well”.
“Change is never easy, but we have a responsibility to balance service provision and costs while we review the longer-term needs of the service.”
A final decision on plans is set to be made by Cabinet on 7 October, with any agreed changes proposed to come in from February 2026.