TV producers are on the lookout for local would-be brides and grooms for the latest series of Priodas Pum Mil.
With festive proposals becoming ever more popular, S4C TV series Priodas Pum Mil is back for another series in 2023 and has issued an appeal for Welsh-speaking brides and grooms to take part.
Boom Cymru, the makers of this hit show are looking for five couples to take part in the next series - each pair will offer different stories and different ideas about their big day.
If you’re unfamiliar with the programme, Priodas Pum Mil (Five Thousand Pound Wedding) – is a golden opportunity for five couples to say ‘I do’ and barely have to lift a finger!
All the planning of their perfect personalised wedding day from the frocks, to the car, to the food and entertainment is down to their nominated family and friends, who have to keep all the arrangements a secret until the big day.
The day of the wedding is the first time for the bride and groom to see what has been organised for them. So, the couple should expect several surprises on the day!
With the average spend on a wedding these days nudging £30,000, keeping within the five thousand pounds budget is quite a challenge.
Presenters Trystan Ellis Morris and Emma Walford keep the families and their spending in check as they work towards the perfect day.
They turn to the local community to get the most for their money ensuring each couple gets the wedding day they’ve always dreamed of, with a few added feel-good surprises from those who know them best! Five couples, five weddings, five ways to say ‘I do’ and all for that for no more than £5,000!
Trystan and Emma present the series, with Alaw Griffiths, a wedding planner from Aberystwyth, on hand to offer help and guidance.
Trystan said: “As 2022 comes to a close, we’re over the moon to have had six successful weddings as part of this year’s series of Priodas Pum Mil.
“From snow machines to singing waiters, sheep dogs and Greek dancing, each wedding has been an absolute joy to arrange alongside the friends and family of all our couples. Leaving all your wedding plans and ideas in the hands of friends and family is a big move, but everyone always loves the whole experience, and it always puts a smile on my face to see how happy everyone is especially the Bride & Groom! Next year will be our seventh series, but we’ll still have the wedding buzz and adrenalin going on for each wedding. It’s such a great moment when the happy couple finally get to see how hard everyone’s worked. We get find out if we made the right decisions and we’ve had no complaints so far!”
Wedding planner Alaw is really excited about the quest to find the next five couples and says: “It’s an absolute joy to watch Priodas Pum Mil’s couples on their wedding day. Everything is a surprise to them from the moment they wake up, and to witness that and be able to assist them in a small way is such an honour. I would honestly recommend people to get in touch with the team for a chat – they are the best, most hard-working team I have ever worked with. Each and every couple since we began in 2016 have told me that they have had the best day ever. Go for it!”
And presenter Emma added “No wedding has ever been the same and I absolutely love getting stuck in to help put all the wonderful wedding ideas together that each couples’ family and friends come up with. As we get ready to plan some more amazing weddings for the next 2023 series, my dream would be to arrange a wedding on the slopes, with the sparkly snow and chalets all around and we’re really keen to hear from same-sex couples who would love to put their big day into the hand of their friends and family.”
The show’s producers are keen to hear from couples looking to get married in 2023 and the more imaginative, creative, quirky and unusual the wedding ideas are the better! If you would like to apply for the 2023 series of Priodas Pum Mil you can apply online via the Priodas Pum Mill website www.priodas.cymru or call 07827 041 544