“From snow machines to singing waiters, sheep dogs and Greek dancing, each wedding has been an absolute joy to arrange alongside the friends and family of all our couples. Leaving all your wedding plans and ideas in the hands of friends and family is a big move, but everyone always loves the whole experience, and it always puts a smile on my face to see how happy everyone is especially the Bride & Groom! Next year will be our seventh series, but we’ll still have the wedding buzz and adrenalin going on for each wedding. It’s such a great moment when the happy couple finally get to see how hard everyone’s worked. We get find out if we made the right decisions and we’ve had no complaints so far!”