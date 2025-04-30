A disused recreation area beside a famous former Gwynedd explosives site will become a community allotment and picnicking space.
Planners unanimously approved, with conditions, an application to site a food truck, public toilets and picnic benches at the disused Cooke’s playing fields at Penrhyndeudraeth.
The proposal includes the retention of hard standing for car parking, an access track and the erection of 20 allotment sheds.
The application by Penrhyndeudraeth Town Council was approved by Gwynedd Council planners on 28 April.
Natural Resources Wales raised concerns over the potential for contaminated land due to the historic use of the nearby Cooke’s works and proposed conditions, which included monitoring.
The plans described a study by developers which indicated the proposed area had been predominantly used as a recreational ground, with the exception of a contractor’s compound during the renovation of the Pont Briwet road and railway bridge.
It described the adjacent land use as “low” and it was considered “unlikely that contaminants would be present in concentrations which would constitute off-site risk to the development”.
But by imposing land contamination conditions, council planners felt the proposal would be “acceptable” and recommended it for approval.
A public consultation also noted local objections over access, increased traffic, vehicles crossing a pavement, the food van and benches disrupting privacy, the creation of environmental pollution, rubbish and noise.
Other points included the sheds “visually disrupting the landscape,” creation of an “ideal location” for illegal fly-tipping and crime, the scheme bringing a sense of “not being safe”, creating competition and the potential for dog problems regarding sheep.
To meet some concerns, further conditions imposed included the food truck being only on the site when in use and then removed at night.
It was accepted that the food van “may have some impact on residential amenities due to noise and odour”.
To mitigate this, the van would be located 150m from the nearest dwelling.
There also would be restrictions on its hours of use, and an agreement on the details of waste management, biodiversity and Welsh signs.
It was recognised the sheds “may have some visual impact” but due to their size and location it was “not considered harmful” to the site’s appearance or area’s visual amenity.
The sheds’ colour would also match the toilets, and the rest of the site would be undeveloped “in the interest” of biodiversity.
The development principle was considered “acceptable” meeting various policy requirements, including accessibility, small scale regional developments and hot food takeaway use.
Parking and access arrangements were also “acceptable,” and the site was not considered to attract anti-social behaviour due to being “fairly open to natural surveillance” beside a public road.
Local member Cllr Meryl Roberts said she was “firmly behind” the allotment scheme.
She said: “There is enough demand for the allotments, everyone will respect the place and it is something good for the community.
“It is hoped it will help bring them together and I hope it will help teach young people to respect these types of places more.”