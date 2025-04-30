In the 1860s St Beuno’s owned Aber House in the centre of Barmouth, using it at a holiday venue for their trainee priests. Hopkins holidayed here on several occasions, and it was during one of these summer breaks that he and his companions sailed up the Mawddach to the George III Inn. Whilst there he wrote a poem, ‘Pen Maenpool’, in the visitors’ book. There is still a copy there on the wall of the bar.