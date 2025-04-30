A blue plaque will be unveiled in Barmouth to priest and poet Gerard Manley Hopkins.
Although he grew up in London, Hopkins fell in love with Wales when he was studying to be a Catholic priest at St Beuno’s near St Asaph (Llanelwy) in North Wales.
He quickly learned Welsh and wrote poems based on the classical cynghanedd (harmony) form of Welsh-language poetry. The works he produced are now world famous and have spawned dozens of books analysing his poetry. He regularly appears on lists of the most important British poets.
Hopkins arrive in St Beuno’s Jesuit College in 1874 and embraced Wales with poetic passion.
In the 1860s St Beuno’s owned Aber House in the centre of Barmouth, using it at a holiday venue for their trainee priests. Hopkins holidayed here on several occasions, and it was during one of these summer breaks that he and his companions sailed up the Mawddach to the George III Inn. Whilst there he wrote a poem, ‘Pen Maenpool’, in the visitors’ book. There is still a copy there on the wall of the bar.
A blue plaque will be unveiled on Aber House on 31 May.
At 11am, poet Hilary Davies will talk about Hopkins in the Dragon Theatre. Entry is free and there will be refreshments.
In the afternoon the Hopkins Society will visit the George III Inn where the poem will be read at 2pm. The day closes at 4.15pm when Edmund Bailey, Lord Lieutenant of Gwynedd, Barmouth mayor, Rob Williams, and the superior of St Beuno’s, Fr Tom McGuiness SJ will unveil the plaque. There will be refreshments, to which all are invited.
To add extra flavour to the day, Dorian of Myrddin’s Brewery has produced 150 bottles of a limited-edition Hopkins Ale.