Appeal for Ugandan exhibition items

THE organisers of an exhibition are appealing to people for items to add to the display.

Anyone with items relating to 1972 when Idi Amin expelled people from Uganda and several hundred of them came to the old army camp at Tonfanau Camp near Tywyn, is asked to get in touch.

The ‘British Ugandan Asians at 50’ history project, funded by the National Lottery , has interviewed a number of people who volunteered to help the Ugandan Asians at the time.

As well as these interviews, it is envisaged that an exhibition will be set up in Tywyn this autumn, and organisers would like to hear from anyone who has photographs, letters, posters or other items relating to this period.