A TEIFI charity shop, managed by a nun, is on the lookout for volunteers as those who give their time to man the store explain the reasons why they do it.
Skanda Vale Hospice charity shop in Newcastle Emlyn exists to support the work of Skanda Vale Hospice in nearby Saron and is manned entirely by volunteers.
“We’re really lucky in that the items donated to us tend to be of a very high quality,” said Sister Carol, the nun who manages the shop, as she prices up an immaculate Burberry scarf valued at more than £400 but on sale in the Hospice shop for less than £40.
“People who love their items bring them to us because they know we will look after them and treat them with the respect they deserve. These are things that people have loved or that belonged to loved ones and we recognise that.”
She added: “Our customers tell us that they love the shop. We have people from all over the country who come in every time they come to west Wales on holiday. They make a bee-line for us.”
Sister Carol is a force of nature – with the energy and drive that leaves many others in her wake, but the real heroes of the shop are the volunteers to donate their time with a smile and much laughter. The motivations that drive them are as varied as they are, but each brings an individual passion.
Debbie, a small business owner and former police officer, has volunteered at the shop for years after losing her sister to cancer and then facing her own scare with that disease.
“I started volunteering because I want to give something back,” she said. “After my experiences with cancer I knew I had to do something and this is a great way of helping.
“The fact that this is a local charity really means a lot to me. It means so much more to me that by volunteering here I’m helping people in this community.”
Sally, by contrast, is the relatively new girl in town having joined the Skanda Vale Hospice shop team earlier this year.
“My husband and I moved to west Wales about eight years ago and I was looking for something to do,” she said. “I wanted to do something useful with my free time.
“I’ve volunteered with a few different charities in the area and eventually joined the team at the Hospice shop. I love it here.
“This place is definitely unique. The items we receive - whether it is clothes, jewellery, toys or anything else – are always in wonderful condition and so well cared for.”
If you are interested in volunteering at Skanda Vale Hospice charity shop – or at the Hospice itself – email [email protected] Skanda Vale Hospice provides care and support to individuals with life-limiting illnesses, and their family and friends. All services offered by the Hospice are completely free of charge.