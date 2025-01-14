A lost wedding ring is seeking its owner.
A wedding ring was discovered on St Thomas Street in Lampeter town centre at around midday on Saturday 11 January.
Alice Pyper, the concerned citizen who found the ring outside the public toilets is now hoping to reunite the lost jewellery with its owner.
Alice said: “It's a wedding ring, so clearly important to someone and I would love to see it returned.
“I've advertised it on Facebook but I'm concerned that it might belong to someone who doesn't use Facebook.
“I've deliberately not described it as the person who has lost it will know what it is.”