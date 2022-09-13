Appeal to set up winter warm hubs across Powys
A MID Wales council wants to work with community groups to set up warm hubs this winter to help those struggling with the cost of living crisis.
Powys County Council says it intends to do everything it can to support its residents, but will need help and support from its partners as well as community groups and organisations across the county and work together to support vulnerable individuals and families through the cost of living crisis.
The council is looking to provide a network of warm spaces to support anyone struggling with the cost of living this winter. They are keen to work with any community group or organisation that would be able to provide warm spaces within their community.
Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: “The cost of living crisis that the UK is experiencing is putting unprecedented pressures on people, who will be forced to make tough decisions about when and what they eat, what they can do in life, and when they can afford to heat their home.
“We want to do more to help Powys residents during the cold months, but we can’t do it alone. “We’re keen to work with community groups and organisations, building on the great work carried out during the pandemic, to create a network of warm spaces where people can come together, get warm, stay warm and enjoy some company and hot refreshments.”
Any group or organisation willing to provide a warm space this winter can fill in an Expression of Interest form by visiting https://en.powys.gov.uk/article/13227/Creating-Warm-Spaces-for-Powys
