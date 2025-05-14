Grab the chance to talk to your local MP about the issues that matter to you at the next open surgery.
The Labour MP for Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr Steve Witherden will be holding open surgeries across the summer in the far-reaching constituency, with the next taking place this Thursday in Machynlleth.
The newly incumbent MP will be available to speak to constituents at his advice surgery at the Hwb Cymunedol Taj Mahal Community Hub at 21 Heol Pen’Rallt from 4.30-6.30pm on Thursday 15 May.
All constituents are invited to come along and talk to the MP during his visit to Machynlleth.
The MP has announced he will be holding surgeries weekly throughout the next few months including in Welshpool on 22 May, Chirk and Cefn Mawr on 5 June, Llanidloes on 19 June, Montgomery on 3 July and Llanrhaeadr on 10 July.
Sessions will also be held online for those who cannot attend in person.