Application made for harbourside building demolition

An application for ‘prior notification of proposed demolition’ of a harbourside building in Caernarfon has been received by planners.
Gwynedd Council has received the application concerning the Manton Unit, a pre-fabricated building on St Helen’s Road. The building was previously known as a disabled centre, opposite the railway station, and was used to help workers with learning difficulties until it closed due to cost cutting about six years ago. Its closure followed a widely-publicised campaign to save it.
Since then the Caernarfon Harbour Trust building is believed to have used its building for storage and as an office.
The application has been made by David O’Neill of the Trust. The notification documents say the reason for demolition is because “the building is surplus to Caernarfon Harbour Trusts statutory requirements”.
The application describes how the demolition would see “manual removal of an asbestos contaminated roof only prior to structural demolition”.
The plannign documents explain: “Supply of dust suppression system during demolition works, mechanical demolition of a superstructure to existing slab level and the cutting flush of any ground protruding supports by hot cutting, would also be employed.
Details of pre-application advice stat:e “In terms of demolishing the Manton building, as it is located outside the defined conservation area, only a demolition notice application will be required in this instance.
“This would be the same with the World Heritage Site for there would be no objection to the demolition of the building from this point of view.
“There would be no issue in terms of listed walls, as the building is being demolished, and likewise there would be no issues in relation to the flood zone as the building will be removed.”
The applicant anticipates work could start on 1 Novembernd finish on 1 December.
“Spoil and rubble would see disposal of asbestos contaminated materials at a licensed tip.,” the plannin g documents say.
“Segregation, processing, and disposal of generated waste materials would be at an appropriate disposal site and the site will be cleared to slab hight.”
An environment public protection document dated 5 August in the planning documents warns that demolition and construction work can cause “noise and dust problem for nearby residents”.
“The department calls for a detailed plan, to be submitted to the local planning authority, regarding the management of dust, noise and vibration, including an asbestos assessment to “assure that risks from asbestos to the environment, land users and any residents are reduced and risks avoided”.
