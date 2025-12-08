The leader of Gwynedd Council says ministers must remember that county councils are at the forefront of providing services such as schools for children, care for older people and support for vulnerable children within society.
In a meeting of the Senedd’s Local Government and Housing committee, Cllr Nia Jeffreys said: “The gross underfunding to county councils by the Labour Government in Wales is absolutely catastrophic.
“Our role is to protect people living in poverty, people facing the cost of living challenges, families facing the pain of rising heating costs and inflation in their food bills.”
The leader told the Senedd committee that Gwynedd Council does not want to raise taxes, but the council has a responsibility to serve the most vulnerable people within the county.
“We have seen 15 years of financial austerity, and while county councils are flexible to adapt and change, eventually all councils reach the end of the road.
“Welsh Government needs to remember all the preventative work the county council does. We offer services such as libraries and leisure centres. Being able to access books, computers, information and exercise, keeping fit and socialising are all extremely valuable resources for people. Ultimately, these help to protect the need for health, medical and social services."
Siân Gwenllian, Plaid Cymru AM for Arfon added: "The Senedd's Local Government and Housing Committee has been hearing about the huge financial challenges facing local authorities across Wales. It is important that we hear, first-hand from council leaders, such as Cllr Nia Jeffreys from Cyngor Gwynedd.
"I often remind Welsh Government Ministers about the additional financial pressure that rural councils, such as Gwynedd, face when serving people due to the wide geographical area and the costs involved in travel. On top of that, maintaining public transport is challenging and people who live in difficult circumstances are isolated even more because of that."
