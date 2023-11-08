The Aran Woollen Trail Walk On the Marian car park you will see a panel suggesting a woollen heritage walk along the Afon Aran. The artist Ffion Gwyn created the Panel and illustrated the old mills of Dolgellau that have since disappeared from the landscape. along the walk you will see buildings which are now ruins alongside buildings that still stand today. It was suggested that in 1748 that there was a total of eighteen woollen mills in Dolgellau that produced four webs a week worth £37,440 at the time Unveiling the the panel at the Marian Car Park pupils of Ysgol Bro Idris Dolgellau Elen Pike, Mali Hattle, Cyngor ECO of the school and Elis Wyn and Cerys Pilkington. Picture Erfyl Lloyd Davies Photography ( Copyright of ErfylLloyd Davies Photography 07831100349 )