On the Marian car park in Dolgellau you can see a panel suggesting a woollen heritage walk along the river Aran.
Artist Ffion Gwyn created the panel and illustrated the old mills of Dolgellau that have since disappeared from the landscape.
Along the Aran Woollen Trail Walk you will see buildings now in ruins alongside buildings that still stand today.
It was suggested that in 1748 there was a total of 18 woollen mills in Dolgellau that produced four webs a week, worth £37,440 at the time.
Pictured here unveiling the panel at the car park are pupils of Ysgol Bro Idris Dolgellau: Elen Pike; Mali Hattle, Cyngor ECO of the school; Elis Wyn and Cerys Pilkington