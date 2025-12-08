Ardudwy and South Meirionnydd Labour branch member Steffan Chambers has been elected onto Welsh Labour’s list for the new Gwynedd Maldwyn constituency ahead of next May’s Senedd election.
The local authority social worker grew up in Dyffryn Ardudwy and attended Ysgol Ardudwy. Recently married, he lives in Dolgellau, is a community councillor in Dyffryn Ardudwy and secretary of Dwyfor Meirionnydd Constituency Labour Party.
He pledged to focus on “the unique challenges and opportunities in rural Wales” and to help deliver a manifesto that “truly delivers for hardworking families”, adding: “I’m excited to join forces with the rest of our team to deliver an ambitious, future-focused campaign, Together we’re ready to put our best foot forward for Gwynedd Maldwyn and for Wales.”
