“Less familiar to many will have been Gerald Finzi's Interlude (like the Ravel first written for oboe and string quartet), a dark piece with wonderful colours and harmonies. Good breath control is indispensable for all wind players, but it still seems phenomenal when deployed so masterfully by a player such as Ewan, not least in the aforementioned Canzonetta (also to be heard at his YouTube site). In essence a song, as its title suggests, the asperity of the piece's chromaticism in no way detracts from its warmth of line and tenderness of expression – all the more moving in light of the composer's terminal diagnosis at the time of writing.