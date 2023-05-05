The Bishops of the Church in Wales say the Coronation will be a “significant and happy” occasion for the nation.
The Archbishop of Wales, Andrew John - who is also the Bishop of Bangor and comes from Aberystwyth - will be attending the Coronation and will be presenting regalia to the King. He will hand him the Sceptre with Dove.
In a joint statement, the bishops ask for God’s blessing on the new King and Queen and give thanks in particular for King Charles’ service as Prince of Wales. The statement, from the Archbishop of Wales, Andrew John, the Bishop of St Asaph, Gregory Cameron, the Bishop of Monmouth, Cherry Vann, the Bishop of Swansea and Brecon, John Lomas and the Bishop of Llandaff, Mary Stallard, reads: "The Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen is a significant and happy occasion for our nation and for the Commonwealth and we know people from across the world will be joining us in praying for our new King and Queen.
"We send our warmest congratulations to them and we ask that God will bless them with the true gifts of power and authority: courage to speak the truth, wisdom to share insight and experience, and a servanthood expressed in humility and a commitment to others.
"We give thanks too for The King’s long and dedicated service as Prince of Wales, for the people and causes he supported and the friendship he extended, not least to our churches and congregations.
"May Their Majesties have a long and happy reign."