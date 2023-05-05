In a joint statement, the bishops ask for God’s blessing on the new King and Queen and give thanks in particular for King Charles’ service as Prince of Wales. The statement, from the Archbishop of Wales, Andrew John, the Bishop of St Asaph, Gregory Cameron, the Bishop of Monmouth, Cherry Vann, the Bishop of Swansea and Brecon, John Lomas and the Bishop of Llandaff, Mary Stallard, reads: "The Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen is a significant and happy occasion for our nation and for the Commonwealth and we know people from across the world will be joining us in praying for our new King and Queen.