Aberystwyth county councillor Alun Williams posted to his page, saying: “Ceredigion Council’s Plaid Cymru cabinet today decided not to go ahead with a suggestion for charging for parking on Aberystwyth prom. The idea had been proposed by the council’s Thriving Communities Scrutiny Committee, comprising a mix of backbench councillors from around the county, as part of a package of parking measures for towns across the county. The cabinet agreed to ‘note’ the proposal only and to take no action.”