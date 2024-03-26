Ceredigion County Council and Hywel Dda health board have confirmed that they have withdrawn their contracts with a Teifi Valley care home.
Private care home, Blaendyffryn Hall in Horeb received a damning inspection report from Care Inspectorate Wales earlier this year and despite efforts, the county council and health board have decided to withdraw its contract with the home.
In a statement, Ceredigion County Council said: "Ceredigion County Council and Hywel Dda University Health Board confirm that both organisations have been working with partners to support Blaendyffryn Hall Nursing Care Home, Horeb, Llandysul following a number of concerns regarding the quality of care provided to residents.
"We appreciate that this has been a challenging period for the home.
"Despite significant efforts, it is with regret that the decision has been made to withdraw the contract that the council has with the home.
"This will require the involved agencies to identify alternative suitable placements for the residents who are currently placed in the home. We appreciate the concern and anxiety that this decision might create for those affected, but maintaining the safety and care of the residents in the Home is paramount as well as supporting the staff who continue to ensure the needs of the residents are met.
"Statutory agencies are collaborating with the home management team to support the residents and their families to find suitable alternative care and placements.
"This comes into effect from Monday, 25 March 2024 and those affected are being supported through this process, and work to secure alternative care and placements has already begun.
According to its website, Blaendyffryn provides 30 personal and nursing care beds for older people over the age of 65 years.
Inspectors visited the home in December and stated that it found a number of problems including the safe administration of medication and that the home had not ensured te service is provided with 'sufficient care, competence of skill'.
The report said: "People do not consistently get the right care and support when they require it.
"We were told of an incident where a person’s dignity had been compromised through untimely care.
"People cannot be assured that they will receive care and support based on their needs,
preferences, and personal goals as a result.
"Personal plans do not always have all the information required to ensure care is delivered consistently in line with individuals’ needs."
The news of the contract cancellation comes a week after senior councillors in Ceredigion signed off the closure of Tregerddan home in Bow Street, subject to a public consultation.
As part of budget discussions, plans were outlined to transfer the residents and staff of Cartref Tregerddan Residential Care Home, Bow Street into a section of Hafan y Waun Residential Care Home, Aberystwyth.
Cabinet members signed off on a 12 week consultation on the move at a meeting on 19 March.
Cllr Alun Williams, said: “Tregerddan is around half a century old and unfortunately it no longer meets Care Inspectorate Wales standards for room sizes and many other things.”