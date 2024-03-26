A Gwynedd man has been jailed for attacking his wife as she slept.
Robert Pinnington, 65, of Gwynfryn, Y Fron, Caernarfon, appeared at Caernarfon Crown court on Friday, 22 March, after pleading guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm, intentional strangulation and threats to kill.
He was jailed for three years and handed a 15-year restraining order against his wife.
She eventually managed to flee after shouting her daughter for help.
Detective Constable Mark Atkinson said: “This was an extremely violent and unprovoked assault that will continue to have a significant impact on the victim and her family.
“I hope this result gives them reassurance that justice has been served.
“We continue to proactively identify perpetrators of domestic violence and will fully investigate any report.
“If you know someone who is suffering from domestic violence and can find the courage to come forward, please get in touch with us or speak to Live Fear Free. We will listen and do everything in our power to support you.”