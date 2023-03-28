The Tywyn army cadets detachment commander, Louise Hughes, said: “The trip will push them outside of their comfort zone, and have them doing something that might be scary. Which it will be; they’ll be flying to a different continent, they might not have signal, some of them will be sleeping in their kayaks! It’s important that they have that so that they grow as people. It’ll be hard work. They’ll have to carry all of their own kit while they’re there.