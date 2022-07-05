Art captures our iconic landscape

Eloise Govier and Kathy Thompson showcase their work at Canfas, Cardigan this month ( Eloise Govier and Kathy Thompson )

TWO exhibitions are on display at Canfas, Cardigan.

Y Nos/The Night is a new solo exhibition by Eloise Govier and can be found upstairs at the gallery.

Kathy Thompson’s Carn Ingli is on downstairs.

Both exhibitions feature paintings that capture the iconic west Wales landscape.

Eloise is renowned for her unique colourful paintings, however, in this collection we see a movement to a more selective palette of colours featuring turquoise, Prussian blue, and ultramarine.

“When I began painting the collection I was searching for the perfect turquoise, the paintings have slightly different accents of the colour and they seem to respond and work with each other,” she said.

“When I started painting it was not my intention to create a whole collection in this palette, but after two paintings I was surprised and intrigued by how powerful the combination was and how it was building in strength with every painting.”

Kathy’s paintings are inspired by the mountain, moor, ancient stones, hill forts and carns, tracks, valleys and coastal landscapes of north Pembrokeshire where she lives.

They are created in the studio from memories and imagination, and from observational drawings made when out walking the land and by the coast.

Her beautiful oil paintings evoke the work of both Graham Sutherland and Georgia O’Keefe in poetically describing the landscape where she lives.

The exhibitions are on display until 30 July. The gallery is open from 10.30am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday.