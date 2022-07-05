Art captures our iconic landscape

By Julie McNicholls Vale   |   Deputy news editor   |
Saturday 16th July 2022 7:30 am
@JulieCambrian
[email protected]
Share
Eloise Govier and Kathy Thompson showcase their work at Canfas, Cardigan this month
Eloise Govier and Kathy Thompson showcase their work at Canfas, Cardigan this month (Eloise Govier and Kathy Thompson )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

TWO exhibitions are on display at Canfas, Cardigan.

Y Nos/The Night is a new solo exhibition by Eloise Govier and can be found upstairs at the gallery.

Kathy Thompson’s Carn Ingli is on downstairs.

Both exhibitions feature paintings that capture the iconic west Wales landscape.

Eloise is renowned for her unique colourful paintings, however, in this collection we see a movement to a more selective palette of colours featuring turquoise, Prussian blue, and ultramarine.

“When I began painting the collection I was searching for the perfect turquoise, the paintings have slightly different accents of the colour and they seem to respond and work with each other,” she said.

“When I started painting it was not my intention to create a whole collection in this palette, but after two paintings I was surprised and intrigued by how powerful the combination was and how it was building in strength with every painting.”

Kathy’s paintings are inspired by the mountain, moor, ancient stones, hill forts and carns, tracks, valleys and coastal landscapes of north Pembrokeshire where she lives.

They are created in the studio from memories and imagination, and from observational drawings made when out walking the land and by the coast.

Her beautiful oil paintings evoke the work of both Graham Sutherland and Georgia O’Keefe in poetically describing the landscape where she lives.

The exhibitions are on display until 30 July. The gallery is open from 10.30am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday.

Private appointments are available for those nervous about entering a public space or anyone unable to wear a mask. They can be made by emailing [email protected] or phoning 01239 614344.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

CardiganPembrokeshire
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0