A Felinfach builder who dumped asbestos at a Cardigan car park will be sentenced later this month.
Ashley Ciminera, of 30 Bryn Salem, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 April.
The 37-year-old, trading as AMC General Builders & Roofing, pleaded guilty to two charges of dumping asbestos on Morgan Street Car Park in Cardigan on or before 26 May 2023 without an environmental permit.
Two other charges relating to the unauthorised depositing of material were withdrawn following Ciminera’s guilty pleas.
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all-options probation report to be prepared.
Ciminera is due to be sentenced for the offences at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 May.
He was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that sentencing date.