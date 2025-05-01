A new discount store is set to open in Cardigan later this month, bringing 70 new jobs to the town.
Home Bargains will open its doors on Saturday, 31 May, on Bath House Road and will also include a Home Bargains Café, bakery and a garden centre.
The manager of the new store, Phillip Towell, said: "I have worked for the business for over a year in the Aberystwyth store and now I have been asked to run Cardigan.
"I'm very excited to bring such a Large Home Bargains to Cardigan.
"The store will boast 690 bays featuring food, drink, fresh, frozen and non food including seasonal.
"We will also have a large Garden Centre, a Bakery and a 64 seat Cafe.
"It has a large customer car park for 189 cars complete with car charging points.
"Our aim is to show our customers that they can complete their weekly shop with us buying Top Brands at Bottom Prices."