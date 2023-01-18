Ponterwyd Art Club had a busy year.
At one of their last meetings of 2022 they experimented with acrylics and collage and produced some very colourful work.
Zoom is still the main way the members are meeting but for one evening a month the club has a dual Zoom and in-person meeting at the community centre in Devil’s Bridge.
The first Zoom meeting of the new year is on Wednesday, 18 January at 7pm.
The challenge for January is ‘a snow scene’.
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]