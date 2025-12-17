Gomer Press is celebrating a successful year in which is has been recognised with not one, but two awards.
Their recent Caru Ceredigion award, celebrating businesses that champion the county on the national and international stage, follows the company’s earlier success when it was named Book Printer of the Year at the Printweek Awards 2025.
Based in Llandysul since 1892 and employing 50 staff, Gomer Press produces high-quality books for leading UK and global publishers and institutions. Current projects in production include titles for the Royal Academy of Arts, the National Trust, The Folio Society, The Royal Collection, and many other major publishers. Representatives from the National Portrait Gallery, London, were visiting the press on the day the Ceredigion awards were announced.
“People don’t necessarily realise that, as well as serving Welsh publishers, Gomer produces magnificent books for some of the best-known publishers and institutions around the world,” said Jonathan Lewis, Managing Director. “We’re extremely proud that the quality of work we do here is helping put Ceredigion on the map, and we’re committed to continued investment as we compete with printers across the UK, Europe, and the world.”
