Art course landmark noted in parliament

A Gwynedd art course has been praised in parliament.

Coleg Menai’s Art Foundation course was established in 1981 but the 40th anniversary celebrations are only taking place this year because of the pandemic. The delay has prompted course leader, Owein Prendergast, to call the anniversary exhibition ‘40 +1’.

The foundation course was founded by artist Owein’s father, Peter, and his peers and now works of art celebrating 40 years of the course are on display at the Storiel art gallery and Pontio Arts Center in Bangor.

Owein curated pieces of art by alumni, lecturers, and course founders, and the work is testament to the tremendous contribution of the course over the decades.

But the course’s 40-year milestone recently reached the floor of the Welsh Parliament, with the local member taking the opportunity to congratulate all those involved in the course’s history and present.

Arfon MS Sian Gwenllian said: “Special artworks have been created to celebrate the anniversary, and they are currently being exhibited at Storiel art gallery and Pontio.

“Owein curated artworks, one for each year being celebrated in the anniversary, and work by former students, lecturers and the course’s founders.

“The work is testament to the major contribution made by the course over the decades.

“Some of the most prominent names in the Welsh arts scene launched their fledgling careers here, but I won’t start naming them in case I forget someone and cause offence by omission.

“But everyone pays tribute to a creative, experimental, formative period that gave them the opportunity to blossom as individuals as well as artists.

“So, happy anniversary to Coleg Menai’s art course, and huge congratulations for reaching such an important milestone.