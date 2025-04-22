A new exhibition has opened its doors at Storiel, Bangor, bringing together the work of artists Shani Rhys James and Stephen West.
Having lived together for more than 45 years, they have focused on different themes and approaches in their artistic practice.
Works here connect and contrast, focussing on the 'inner space'.
Shani and Stephen describe the common thread between their work as: "Understanding and placing of persons in our internal or external lives in the actual or imagined space. This could be an inner space of the imagination or the symbolic space of a picture or the real space of a room - with its floors ceilings doors roofs or furniture and decoration.”
Storiel Visual Art Officer Esther Roberts said: "In addition to loans from our national institutions, both have produced new work in response to Storiel's building and collections. Shani has been inspired by one of the paisley dresses in Storiel’s collection while Stephen has been inspired by the history and architecture of the building in his large-scale drawings.”
Cllr Medwyn Hughes, Cabinet Member for Economy and Community, added: "We are very fortunate to be able to welcome this exhibition to Storiel. This has been made possible through the support of CELF - the National Contemporary Art Gallery of Wales project. This project is a valuable one that makes national collections more accessible to all, providing access through a loan programme across a network of galleries across Wales, as well as digitally through the Celf ar y Cyd website."
There was an excellent turnout to the exhibition opening on 11 April. Morfudd Bevan from the National Library of Wales said a few words.
The exhibition runs until 28 June.
Admission is free and all are welcome.
For more information visit Storiel’s website at www.storiel.cymru