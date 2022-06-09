Art winners announced
Subscribe newsletter
The winners of the Gwenllian Ashley Art Prize have been announced.
Presentations were made at the School of Art at Aberystwyth University on Thursday, 9 June, at the private viewing of the exhibition + Positive. The exhibition ends today, 15 June.
Ceri Ashley, Gwenllian’s daughter attended the presentation and Shaun Lowde, from Carmarthen School of Art at Coleg Sir Gâr won first prize and a cheque for £1,250 for his work ‘Plasticide’, plankton-like images of single use plastic in PPE and used for contact lenses.
Elizabeth Hutchinson, from the School of Art at Aberystwyth University won the second prize of £750 for her work ‘Pond’, a film she made over a number of months having built a small pond in her garden to attract different species and record their lives.
In joint third place and winning £500 each were Helen Duffee and Sky Porter, also from the School of Art at Aberystwyth. Helen made a humorous collage called ‘Hermes’, showing Hermes in the guise of a flying pig.
Sky made an oil painting called ‘Plastic for supper’ relating to micro plastics in eco-systems and in our food chain.
A total of 55 people attended the private view, which was a celebration of the different approach students took to the issue of climate change in their work. Films, paintings, sculptures, ceramics, textiles and photographs were used to manifest their ideas.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |