Art winners announced

The winners of the Gwenllian Ashley Art Prize have been announced.

Presentations were made at the School of Art at Aberystwyth University on Thursday, 9 June, at the private viewing of the exhibition + Positive. The exhibition ends today, 15 June.

Ceri Ashley, Gwenllian’s daughter attended the presentation and Shaun Lowde, from Carmarthen School of Art at Coleg Sir Gâr won first prize and a cheque for £1,250 for his work ‘Plasticide’, plankton-like images of single use plastic in PPE and used for contact lenses.

Elizabeth Hutchinson, from the School of Art at Aberystwyth University won the second prize of £750 for her work ‘Pond’, a film she made over a number of months having built a small pond in her garden to attract different species and record their lives.

In joint third place and winning £500 each were Helen Duffee and Sky Porter, also from the School of Art at Aberystwyth. Helen made a humorous collage called ‘Hermes’, showing Hermes in the guise of a flying pig.

Sky made an oil painting called ‘Plastic for supper’ relating to micro plastics in eco-systems and in our food chain.