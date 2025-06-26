At NRW’s Hatchery in Cynrig, officers are undertaking a programme of work to collect berried females (crayfish carrying eggs) to rear the juveniles in safe, controlled conditions. In the wild, the survival rate to maturation is less than 10% while in the hatchery, this can raise to around 90% . The aim is to release the juvenile crayfish into Ark sites in late summer 2025, a major milestone in a four-year partnership to protect one of Montgomeryshire’s last strongholds for white-clawed crayfish.