Artist donates painting to raise money for air ambulance

Wales Air Ambulance’s Dougie Bancroft said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Terence wanted to help raise funds for our Charity. Terence is an incredible international artist, and his paintings are outstanding. The ‘Long Tailed Tits’ painting is beautiful and apart from being a wonderful purchase for someone, the person purchasing the painting can do so knowing they’re helping saving lives across Wales. The donation of the painting will help us keep our four helicopters in the air and our rapid response vehicles on the road. Thank you so much, Terence, we really do appreciate your support.”