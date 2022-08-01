Artist donates painting to raise money for air ambulance
An internationally-renowned artist has put his incredible talent to good use by selling a beautiful painting in aid of the Wales Air Ambulance.
Terence Lambert, from Llan, Powys, is currently holding a gallery exhibition at The Museum Of Modern Art (MOMA) in Machynlleth. The renowned wildlife artist’s exhibition will be held until 17 September.
His painting ‘Long Tailed Tits’, which is priced at £850, is based on something that Terence has always enjoyed - marking the arrival of spring.
He said: “Every Spring, when catkins come into bloom, I have to mark the changing of the seasons by painting them. A favourite subject of mine are long tailed tits, a common little bird but stunning.
“The sale of this painting will be donated to Wales Air Ambulance, an emergency service so vital to the rural area here in Mid Wales.”
Terence Lambert’s career was launched in the early 70’s with illustrations for a series of ‘Collins Books of British Birds’.
He was quickly recognised as an important new talent in the world of ornithological painting.
Past projects have taken him on expeditions across the Himalayas, Africa, North America and to Oman where he was commissioned to produce six major paintings for the Sultan of Oman.
Other major collectors include the McCartneys and the Astor family.
Terence has been a long-time supporter of Wales Air Ambulance Charity he has donated monthly to the good cause for many years. However, this is the first time he’s raised money for the Charity in this way.
Terence was approached by the Wales Air Ambulance’s community fundraiser Dougie Bancroft to see if he would be willing to support the 24/7 lifesaving charity, Terence added: “I felt this was an opportunity to support a service vital to rural mid Wales. This is a service that really does save lives. We have personal experience of a good friend and local farmer who probably wouldn’t have survived a recent life-threatening accident on a quad bike.”
The Wales Air Ambulance Charity emergency service offers advanced critical care and is often described as a ‘Flying ED’. The on-board consultants and critical care practitioners are highly skilled and carry some of the most pioneering medical equipment in the world. They can deliver blood transfusions, administer anaesthesia, and undertake emergency operations at the scene of the incident, before flying the patient directly to specialist care.
Wales Air Ambulance’s Dougie Bancroft said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Terence wanted to help raise funds for our Charity. Terence is an incredible international artist, and his paintings are outstanding. The ‘Long Tailed Tits’ painting is beautiful and apart from being a wonderful purchase for someone, the person purchasing the painting can do so knowing they’re helping saving lives across Wales. The donation of the painting will help us keep our four helicopters in the air and our rapid response vehicles on the road. Thank you so much, Terence, we really do appreciate your support.”
For more information on Terence Lambert: Nature is in the Detail exhibition visit www.moma.cymru/en/e/terence-lambert-nature-is-in-the-detail/
