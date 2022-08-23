Artist transforms gloomy village underpass
Report and pictures from Doris O’Keefe
A gloomy underpass at Aberdyfi has been transformed over the summer by a local artist, much to the great delight of all who have passed through it in the last few weeks.
Brian Kelly, chairman of Aberdyfi Community Council explained: “For a long time we have been blighted by a dismal looking underpass below the railway line in Aberdyfi.
“It not only looked gloomy but had been a target for graffiti and certainly didn’t portray the image of Aberdyfi we would like visitors to see.
“At the beginning of the year we decided to do something about it and Dr Sara Bradbury Willis, one of our councillors, was given the responsibility to arrange a commission to advertise the opportunity for an artist to apply for the commission to transform the underpass.
“She did this with the help of Sarah Roberts - a Welsh installation artist and curator living and working between mid Wales and Leeds - who is originally from Tywyn.
“Over 20 artists applied for the commission from as far away as Devon, Swansea and the Midlands. We eventually chose Sean Chambers, a local artist with excellent skills and good appreciation of local scenes.”
Dr Bradbury Willis added: “Sean developed his unique way of painting maritime vessels to cover the very large two 10x2m spaces, and included the roof in his design.
“We all felt it was important to incorporate the past maritime history, which Aberdyfi was built on, with the present day.
“He also included people and buildings into his design, in order that both local people and visitors could identify their place here in Aberdyfi.
“Sean is also linking the vessels to the buildings and mountains, which are also a strong feature of what makes Aberdyfi so special. The design was cohesive and his passion for the project was inspiring.
“We approached the Aberdyfi Advertising and Improvements committee, a local organisation that funds projects to help promote Aberdyfi, and they agreed to cover the full cost of the project (£3,000). We thank them for their generous contribution.
“Since the painting started, it has caused a great buzz and excitement and after watching its progress over the weeks it is wonderful to see the final design!”
Sean said: “I was delighted to get the commission and have absolutely loved working on this project.
“My basic idea was to show the history of Aberdyfi and how it has been built on a maritime history.
“I have had great feedback throughout the time I have been working on the underpass.
“It has been lovely chatting to people and hearing their comments and I am very pleased with the finished design.
“Many thanks must go to my family who helped greatly with scrubbing the walls in preparation for the artwork to begin.”
