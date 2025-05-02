A 29-year-old man has been jailed for strangling his former partner.
Sam Trommelen of Berwyn Street, Llangynog, Oswestry, attacked the victim while the pair were on holiday in Aberdyfi, in October last year.
Following an altercation in their room after Trommelen accused the victim of cheating, he put his arm around her neck, restricting her from breathing.
He eventually let go and she fled the property, but Trommelen followed and continued the altercation with the victim in the street.
A local resident who witnessed the incident intervened and called the police, before offering sanctuary to the victim.
As Trommelen left the area, he kicked a nearby door before ripping off his top.
He was subsequently arrested in the early hours of Saturday, 12 October.
In a prepared statement, he blamed the incident on the victim, claiming he’d restrained her to prevent her attacking him.
He later admitted intentional strangulation, two counts of criminal damage and possession of cannabis.
At Mold Crown Court on Thursday, 1 May, he was jailed for two years and three months.
He was also handed a five-year restraining order to protect the victim.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Gutun Lake said: “Violence of any kind against women will not be tolerated in our communities.
“This attack was a terrifying experience for the victim, whilst on holiday in the area. She has shown considerable bravery in reporting what happened to her.
“We continue to act on any report of violence against women, and we will not stop in our efforts to bring perpetrators to justice.”