Aberystwyth Arts Centre has reopened.
The venue was forced to close yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, 12 March) because the building had no water.
Anyone with a booking for yesterday was asked to contact the venue.
A post on the Arts Centre’s Facebook page yesterday said: “We are cancelling all events and classes.
“Please contact us for a credit or refund if you have a booking with us today.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
The issue was thought to be related to a burst pipe but the venue is open again today and scheduled classes and events will run as planned.