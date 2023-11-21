ACCOMMODATION providers in the Cambrian Mountains are being encouraged to sign-up to a new Aurora alert scheme with the northern lights set to brighten the night sky next year.
As the sun reaches its solar maximum between January and October 2024, the mountain range’s tourism businesses are gearing up to take full advantage of this astounding natural nighttime phenomenon.
With the Aurora Borealis lighting up the night sky as far south as Mynydd Llanllwni near Brechfa Forest, local communities and visitors to the area stand a very good chance of seeing and photographing nature’s most beautiful light show.
“As we’re seeing an increase in opportunities to see the Aurora Borealis above the dark skies of the Cambrian Mountains, we’re encouraging accommodation providers to join this community-based What’s App group,” said Cambrian Mountains Initiative’s Project Manager Dafydd Wyn Morgan.
“Downloading the relevant apps as well as joining the group will increase the likelihood of locals and visitors seeing and photographing the spectacular aurora displays,” added Dafydd.
“Over the next twelve months Cambrian Mountains accommodation providers can certainly promote the area as a destination where seeing the Aurora Borealis is a possibility”.
Kerena Pugh of Lôn Lodges has already signed up and encourages other accommodation owners to follow suit.
“We think joining the group is a great idea,” said Kerena, who has identified astro-tourism as a popular reason why people are staying in their Rhayader-based luxury self catering accommodation.
“Signing up to the What’s App group will ensure we get a ‘live’ alert. We can’t wait to share the Aurora Borealis with our guests,” said Nicol from the Hafod Hotel, Devil’s Bridge.
“Our guests will be amazed if they get to see the Aurora Borealis in Wales,” said Andrew of Llanerchindda Farm Guest House and Self Catering Cottages in Cynghordy.
With the establishment of the Cambrian Mountains Astro Trail in 2019, 2024 could be one of the best years to visit the trail to do both stargazing and aurora chasing.
For more details of how to join the Cambrian Mountains Aurora What’s App group, visit www.thecambrianmountains.co.uk/blog