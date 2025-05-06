Plane spotters have been treated to yet more stunning scenes as U.S. warplanes were caught on camera zooming through the Mach Loop.

Photographer David Robertshaw also shot a British Typhoon as it roared through Snowdonia last week.

F-15 Eagle fighter jet. (David Robertshaw / SWNS)

He says: "While camping near Dolgellau last week, I witnessed and photographed a breathtaking display of fast jet activity in one of the UK’s most iconic flight training areas.

"Against the rugged backdrop of Snowdonia, I captured rare close-range images of both the Eurofighter Typhoon and F-15 Eagle, two of the world’s most powerful aircraft."

British Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet (David Robertshaw / SWNS)

The area, commonly known as the Mach Loop is famous among aviation enthusiasts for offering the chance to see aircraft flying low and fast through the welsh valleys.

David says: "In perfect weather conditions, I was in the right place at the right time, and with camera in hand, managed to shoot some of the best images I’ve ever taken.

"One particular highlight is a dramatic close-up of the F-15’s engine, showcasing incredible detail and power, the lighting, angle, and proximity all came together in a way I couldn’t have planned. It’s a rare view of an aircraft that’s normally just a blur overhead.

Close-range image of F-15 Eagle fighter jet engines. (David Robertshaw / SWNS)

"Alongside this image, other photos capture the Typhoon and F-15 carving through the valleys with speed and precision, offering a vivid glimpse into the skill of their pilots and intensity of low-level flight."