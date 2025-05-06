Plane spotters have been treated to yet more stunning scenes as U.S. warplanes were caught on camera zooming through the Mach Loop.
Photographer David Robertshaw also shot a British Typhoon as it roared through Snowdonia last week.
He says: "While camping near Dolgellau last week, I witnessed and photographed a breathtaking display of fast jet activity in one of the UK’s most iconic flight training areas.
"Against the rugged backdrop of Snowdonia, I captured rare close-range images of both the Eurofighter Typhoon and F-15 Eagle, two of the world’s most powerful aircraft."
The area, commonly known as the Mach Loop is famous among aviation enthusiasts for offering the chance to see aircraft flying low and fast through the welsh valleys.
David says: "In perfect weather conditions, I was in the right place at the right time, and with camera in hand, managed to shoot some of the best images I’ve ever taken.
"One particular highlight is a dramatic close-up of the F-15’s engine, showcasing incredible detail and power, the lighting, angle, and proximity all came together in a way I couldn’t have planned. It’s a rare view of an aircraft that’s normally just a blur overhead.
"Alongside this image, other photos capture the Typhoon and F-15 carving through the valleys with speed and precision, offering a vivid glimpse into the skill of their pilots and intensity of low-level flight."