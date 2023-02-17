Letter to the Editor: I wanted to share a note of positivity with regards to a recent event held at the bandstand in Aberystwyth.
Positive member of the council, greeted everyone outside, even in awful weather.
I was able to try sewing skills, I even made a tote bag out of oddments of materials. I tried a spin bike from the leisure centre. I made a couple of things from recycled items and had a mindfulness session.
I gained a wealth of information on the benefits of not drinking alcohol and I was made aware of the alternative drinks available with less sugar.
I felt so positive after leaving.
Best wishes from a happy council taxpayer.
Audrey Ellias,
Aberystwyth