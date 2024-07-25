Holding a consultation on plans to remove the remaining beds from Tregaron Community Hospital in August is “ridiculous and irresponsible”, Tregaron Town Council has said, as it vowed to fight losing services from the facility.
As the Cambrian News reported last week, Hywel Dda University Health Board is proposing a “new model of care” for the area, part of the delayed broader Cylch Caron project for which tenders to build and design were being sought this week.
It will see the nine hospital beds removed, with staff working in the community.
But the health board insisted the hospital would not close in September, with outpatients services at the building remaining until a new integrated health centre is built.
A four-week ‘engagement’ on the plan will launch on 1 August and run until 29 August.
Tregaron Town Council chair Catherine Hughes on behalf of the council said the members wished to “declare our disappointment and anger at Hywel Dda University Health Board’s threat to close Tregaron Hospital.”
“The whole community is aware of the good work that goes on and that has happened here over the years.
“When the last threat came to close the hospital back in 2005, there was a promise from the Welsh Government that it would not close until there were other facilities here.
“People living in a rural county deserve the same service as any other part of the country.
“As a council, we ask the Board to reconsider and not hold a consultation in August.
“To do this during a holiday period is ridiculous and irresponsible.
“It shows a lack of respect for the patients, staff and the wider community.”
Peter Skitt, County Director Ceredigion at Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “Despite efforts to recruit to positions, our current level of staffing is insufficient, and our staffing rotas are fragile.
“Our staff have voiced how challenging it is to support our patients through our current model of care at Tregaron Hospital.
“Our proposal is to move our staff from being hospital based and looking after the nine beds, to being community based.
“Outpatient appointments will continue to be provided from Tregaron Hospital and the building will serve as a hub for our staff until the new Cylch Caron Integrated Resource Centre is built.”
Tregaron county councillor Ifan Davies said the move was “disappointing” and said the hospital is a “special resource for the area.”