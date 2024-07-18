Plans for an integrated housing and health centre in Tregaron are still on despite delays after partners pulled out of the scheme.
A joint health board and council project – with Welsh Government support – Cylch Caron was delayed in 2021 after housing association partners pulled out but, at the time, there was assurance from project lead Peter Skitt that there is “no intention of slowing down or stopping – this project is moving forward.”
Housing association Barcud backed out of the project – first mooted in 2016 - over financial concerns amid rising costs, putting the scheme in danger of never going ahead.
Now, Ceredigion council’s Cabinet has approved a move to invite tenders for the design and build of the project.
A council spokesperson said: “Ceredigion County Council and Hywel Dda University Health Board remain fully committed to the delivery of an Integrated Resource Centre in Tregaron.
“This scheme will provide an integrated rural model of community care and housing, and provide a replacement for Bryntirion Residential Care Home.
“This will address the fragility of current service provision at Tregaron Hospital and ensure that care is more readily available to those in need.
“The tender for a design and build solution has been developed with the aim of delivering best value for money and modern health, social care and extra-care facilities for current and future generations.”
Cabinet Member and Deputy Council Leader Cllr Alun Williams said: “As partners, we have all committed to keeping this innovative and collaborative project across health, social care and housing moving forward.
“We have been working tirelessly behind the scenes on the re-tendering process so this is an important milestone that I am very happy to see.”
Peter Skitt, County Director for Ceredigion at Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “Cylch Caron Integrated Resource Centre is an exciting and unique project which aims to offer many opportunities and benefits for people in the area.
“This is an innovative scheme to bring together a range of services in a focal point for Tregaron and the surrounding rural areas.
“The project will create an innovative rural model of community-based care to meet health, care and housing needs in the area, which is fit for today and sustainable for tomorrow.”
The project will consist of a GP surgery, community pharmacy, outpatient clinics and community nursing services, as well as extra care flats and integrated health and social care units.