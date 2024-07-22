A consultation will be held on removing the nine beds from Tregaron Community Hospital from September in a move branded “disappointing.”
Hywel Dda University Health Board is proposing a “new model of care” for the area, part of the delayed broader Cylch Caron project for which tenders to build and design were being sought this week.
It will see the nine hospital beds removed, with staff working in the community.
But the health board insisted the hospital would not close in September, with outpatients services at the building remaining until a new integrated health centre is built.
Peter Skitt, County Director Ceredigion at Hywel Dda University Health Board explains: “Members of our local community will be familiar with our vision, which includes the development of the Cylch Caron model of care that includes an integrated resource centre.”
“While we develop our Cylch Caron scheme, we also need to consider our current model of care for patients at Tregaron Hospital.
“Despite efforts to recruit to positions, our current level of staffing is insufficient, and our staffing rotas are fragile.
“Our staff have voiced how challenging it is to support our patients through our current model of care at Tregaron Hospital.
“Our proposal is to move our staff from being hospital based and looking after the nine beds, to being community based.
“This will enable us to support more patients in their homes.
“Outpatient appointments will continue to be provided from Tregaron Hospital and the building will serve as a hub for our staff until the new Cylch Caron Integrated Resource Centre is built.”
Responding to the news, Ceredigion MS Elin Jones said news of the loss of beds was a “shock” and said she expects Tregaron hospital to close “when Cylch Caron was ready, but not before then.”
Tregaron county councillor Ifan Davies said the move was “disappointing” and said the hospital is a “special resource for the area.”
The proposal to decommission the nine beds will be discussed at a Health Board meeting on 25 July.
A four-week period of engagement will launch on 1 August and run until 29 August.